Taipei sees highest temp since start of winter

Thanks to warm southeasterly winds and clear skies, Taipei recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius at 11:24 a.m. Monday, the highest temperature since winter began, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The highest-ever temperature recorded in December in Taipei was 31.5 degrees in 1934, the bureau said.

Highs on Monday reached some 28 degrees in northern Taiwan, 26 degrees in central Taiwan and 27 degrees in southern Taiwan, the bureau said.

Still warmer weather is likely on Tuesday, forecasters said, but cautioned about large differences between minimum and maximum temperatures, as lows could drop to between 14-17 degrees in northern and central Taiwan early in the morning, and 18-19 degrees in the south.