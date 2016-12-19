Military deploys across Congo's capital as Kabila stays on

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Military and police units are deployed across the capital of Congo amid fears of unrest on the last official day of President Joseph Kabila's mandate.

Kabila intends to stay on after the midnight deadline, as a court has ruled he can stay in power until new elections are held. The vote once due to be held in November has been postponed indefinitely.

The Catholic church has been mediating talks between Kabila's party and opposition parties, though those discussions are now on hold until Wednesday.

The opposition has not called for demonstrations, though many observers expect Kabila's opponents to take to the streets as they did earlier this year when the electoral commission failed to call the election. Human rights groups say more than 50 people died in that unrest.