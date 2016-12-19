Gambia president-elect plans inauguration amid vote dispute

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow says he's ready to take over in January despite the country's longtime ruler saying he does not accept the election results.

The country is facing a post-electoral crisis as President Yahya Jammeh now rejects the result after initially accepting defeat. Jammeh, who has led the tiny West African country since seizing power in a 1994 coup, says there were voting irregularities that make the Dec. 1 ballot invalid.

In a statement late Sunday, Barrow says his team is hard at work preparing for his inauguration in January and that he has "unquestionable constitutional legitimacy."

He called on the president to "accept his status in good faith and facilitate a smooth transfer of power."