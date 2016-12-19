Orange Hotel branch offers you the most comfortable and convenient facilities in Chiayi City

Forte Hotel group held an opening ceremony to celebrate a new branch of Orange Hotel in Chiayi City on Dec. 12. Orange Hotel in the prime locations of Chiayi City in Taiwan, minutes away from enjoying Taiwan’s culture of vibrant night markets and historical sites.

Orange Hotel was established in 2004 and is currently entering the 13th year. They have four branches in Taipei. Other three are located in Taichung, Kaohsiung and Chiayi. To provide accommodations that are comfortable, safe, and convenient for guests is the core spirit of Orange Hotel and it encourages guests to explore the beautiful sights unique to Taiwan.

Live at Orange Hotel, they will offer you the most convenient and comfortable services, such as coffee machine, Apple iMac, self-service laundry and fruit corner, letting you feel like at your own home.