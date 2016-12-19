NHL Capsules

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime to lead Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, giving the Blue Jackets their ninth straight win and coach John Tortorella the 500th of his NHL career.

Brandon Saad had two goals and Cam Atkinson added a goal and an assist for Columbus, which has earned points in 11 straight games (10-0-1). Alexander Wennberg had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 14 saves for his league-leading 19th win.

Brandon Sutter, Daniel Sedin and Jannik Hansen scored for Vancouver, while Ryan Miller stopped 21 shots.

Jones scored his fifth of the season on a 2-on-1 break with Atkinson in the extra period after Vancouver's Ben Hutton hit the post at the other end.

RANGERS 3, DEVILS 2, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored the deciding goal in the shootout, lifting New York past rival New Jersey.

Henrik Lundqvist then stopped Damon Severson to secure the Rangers' sixth win in seven games and second against the Devils at home in eight days. Lundqvist finished with 29 saves through overtime and tied Dominik Hasek for the most wins by a European-born goalie.

Mats Zuccarello also scored in the shootout, and Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan had goals in regulation.

PA Parenteau and Miles Wood scored and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots as the Devils lost their sixth straight. Michael Cammalleri had a shootout goal.

BRUINS, 1, KINGS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Hayes scored early in the first period and Tuukka Rask made 18 saves for his fourth shutout of the season to lead Boston.

Hayes' goal was his first in seven games and only his second in 28 games this season.

Rask recorded his 34th career shutout for the Bruins, who improved to .500 at home (8-8-0) after losing two straight games and five of six coming in.

Boston was without leading scorer David Pastrnak, who had right elbow surgery Friday. Pastrnak's 19 goals rank second in the NHL behind Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (21).

Peter Budaj had 29 saves for the Kings, who won their previous two games.

BLACKHAWKS 4, SHARKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza and Patrick Kane scored in the third period as Chicago won its fifth straight.

The division leaders in the Western Conference were tied at 1 when Hinostroza won a faceoff for Chicago and Hartman whipped the puck right by Martin Jones on the stick side at 6:59. It was Hartman's first goal since Nov. 25 at Anaheim, ending an 11-game drought.

Hinostroza then got his third of the season when he shot it through Jones' legs at 17:40 on a break with Marian Hossa. Hinostroza also scored in Chicago's 6-4 win at St. Louis on Saturday night.

Kane added an empty-netter as Chicago improved to 13-2-3 at home. Duncan Keith scored his first goal of the season in the second, and Scott Darling made 33 saves.

JETS 4, AVALANCHE 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice to lead Winnipeg past Colorado.

Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets. Mark Scheifele had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots to improve to 12-10-1 this season.

Jarome Iginla had a power-play goal for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard had 26 saves while making his first career NHL start in his hometown.

Laine got his 18th early in the second period, and Wheeler and Ehlers scored 1:09 apart early in the third to make it 3-0. After Iginla pulled the Avalanche within two with 2:01 remaining, Ehlers had an empty-netter with 30 seconds to go.

SENATORS 6, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Zack Smith scored twice and Ottawa won its second straight.

Bobby Ryan, Derick Brassard and Tom Pyatt also scored for the Senators.

Andrew Hammond started and stopped all seven shots he faced before leaving with 3:15 left in the first period due to injury. Mike Condon replaced him and had 18 saves the rest of the way.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for New York, which has lost five straight and sits in last place in the Eastern Conference at 11-14-6. Only Colorado (23) and Arizona (27) have fewer points.

Jean-Francois Berube made 27 saves in his second straight start for the Islanders.