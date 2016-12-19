New York man to be sentenced in X-ray weapon plot

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York industrial mechanic convicted of attempting to produce a mobile X-ray device intended to kill Muslims is scheduled to be sentenced.

Fifty-two-year-old Glendon Scott Crawford, of Galway, also was convicted of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and distributing information about weapons of mass destruction. He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison when he's sentenced Monday in federal court in Albany.

Co-defendant Eric Feight pleaded guilty to lesser charges of providing material support to terrorists and was sentenced last year to eight years in prison.

Both men worked for General Electric in Schenectady. Prosecutors say the two conspired to design and build the device, which was to be set off remotely and would have exposed targets to deadly doses of radiation.