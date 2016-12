BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scores after Australia's 39-run run win over Pakistan on Monday, the fifth day of the series-opening day-night test:

Australia 429 (Steve Smith 130, Peter Handscomb 105, Matt Renshaw 71; Wahab Riaz 4-89, Mohammad Amir 4-97) and 202-5, dec. (Usman Khawaja 74, Steve Smith 63; Rahat Ali 2-40) def. Pakistan 142 (Sarfaz Ahmed 59 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3-22, Jackson Bird 2-23, Mitch Starc 3-63) and 450 (Asad Shafq 137, Azhar Ali 71, Younis Khan 65; Mitch Starc 4-119)