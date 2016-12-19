Poor air quality hits central and southern Taiwan

Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Monday warned the residents in central and southern Taiwan of poor air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) readings at some of the region’s monitoring stations have reached “code red” levels.

In some areas of central and southern Taiwan, including Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, as well as offshore islands of Kinmen, code red levels were observed, meaning the AQI index readings were between 151 and 200, a “moderately polluted” level.

According to the EPA standards, AQI levels above 150 are considered “unhealthy for everyone.”

The EPA uses a six-color air pollution warning system, in which a maroon alert is the highest and most severe warning, which indicates “hazardous” air quality, and is followed by purple, red, orange, yellow, and green alerts.

Advisories have been made for residents in the regions, especially for the elderly, children, those with respiratory illnesses and heart conditions to limit outdoor activities and wear masks when going out to reduce negative respiratory effects from the bad air.