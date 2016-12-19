Australia's projected annual deficit worsens by $3.2 billion

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government's latest forecasts show that the country's projected budget deficit for the current fiscal year has increased 4.4 billion Australian dollars ($3.2 billion) to AU$41.5 billion as the economy continues to slow following a China-driven mining boom.

The deficit for the year ending June 30, 2017, had been forecast to reach AU$37.1 billion when the annual budget was released in May.

But updated economic forecasts released Monday said growth in the AU$1.7 trillion economy has slowed to 2 percent for the year from the 2.5 percent expected in May.

Many analysts say that Australia risks losing its coveted triple-A credit rating by early 2017 due to its worsening economic performance.

Treasurer Scott Morrison says the budget will return to surplus in 2020-21.