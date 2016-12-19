Amnesty warns Myanmar over treatment of Rohingya

BANGKOK (AP) — Amnesty International has warned Myanmar that the actions of its military may constitute crimes against humanity, based on accounts of violence against the country's Muslim Rohingya minority.

Myanmar has come under heavy criticism for its army's forceful treatment of the Rohingya. International human rights groups accuse the military of mass murder, looting and rape.

The military sweeps were sparked by an Oct. 9 attack on police outposts in Rakhine state that killed nine officers.

Though Amnesty says the scope of violence is unclear, they are voicing concern over the indiscriminate targeting of Rohingya civilians. Amnesty's report follows increasing concerns that state repression is radicalizing the Rohingya.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will brief fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asians Nations at a Monday meeting in Yangon.