Singer Marc Anthony divorcing Venezuelan model wife

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The lawyer for the wife of Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony says the couple is divorcing after a two-year marriage.

A brief statement issued Sunday by Florida attorney Peter Gonzalez says the decision to end the marriage was made mutually by his client, Shannon de Lima, and Anthony, a New York-born singer of Puerto Rican roots.

Anthony wed the Venezuelan model in 2014 at his residence in the Dominican Republic resort of Case de Campo.

It was the third marriage for Anthony, who has six children from previous relationships. In 2011, he divorced pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony is also an actor, appearing in TV and films. He starred with Lopez in the 2007 film "El Cantante," about the life of salsa pioneer Hector Lavoe.