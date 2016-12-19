Olympiakos comes from behind to beat Panetolikos 3-1

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Defending champion Olympiakos needed an equalizer and two late goals to beat Panetolikos 3-1 in the Greek league on Sunday.

The hosts fell behind early in the second half and only secured victory in the final 10 minutes.

Panetolikos had two good chances to open the scoring in the first half before finally succeeding in the 52nd with a header by Giorgos Kousas.

But Brazilian midfielder Seba leveled in the 61st minute, Oscar Cardozo gave Olympiakos the lead in the 83rd and Diogo Figueiras rifled in a shot that was deflected into the net by Panetolikos defender Tassos Tsokanis two minutes later.

The win extended Olympiakos' lead at the top to nine points, as Panathinaikos stumbled to a scoreless draw at Larissa on Sunday and now shares second place with Xanthi, a 4-0 winner at Veria on Saturday.

Also Sunday, Panionios beat host Levadiakos 4-1 and Asteras drew 1-1 at Iraklis.