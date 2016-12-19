Mexican police find 5 bodies loaded in back of pickup truck

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say police have found a pickup truck loaded with five bodies, all covered in plastic bags.

The chef state prosecutor says the discovery came early Sunday after police received a tip about a convoy of armed men travelling in pickup trucks. Officers and soldiers went to check out the report and detained 10 suspects and the trucks on the outskirts of the state capital of Guadalajara.

State Prosecutor Eduardo Almaguer says officers found the five bodies in the back of one of the trucks. Investigators are working to identify the dead.

Jalisco is home to Mexico's fastest-growing drug gang, the Jalisco New Generation cartel.