Messi mesmerizes in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi put on a show in Barcelona's final Spanish league game of the year, scoring once and mesmerizing with his dribbling skills to set up two other goals in a 4-1 win against Espanyol in the city derby on Sunday.

Luis Suarez struck the first two goals and Jordi Alba added another in a victory that left Barcelona three points behind leader Real Madrid ahead of the winter break. Madrid, which won FIFA's Club World Cup in Japan this weekend, has a game in hand.

Messi dazzled the crowd at Camp Nou for the first time when he cleared four defenders outside the area — including by rolling the ball between the legs of one of them — before having his shot parried. Suarez pounced on the loose ball to score his second goal in the 67th minute.

A minute later, Messi used his clever dribbles to get past four defenders again, and then passed for Alba to find the net from inside the area.

After nearly scoring after a neat feint that fooled two defenders inside the area, Messi finished the night in style by finding the net from close range after a pass by Suarez in the 90th.

For the second time of the night, the crowd got to its feet and chanted "Messi, Messi."

Suarez, the league's leading scorer with 12 goals along with Messi, had opened the scoring in the 18th, while David Lopez netted Espanyol's lone goal in the 79th.

The result ended Espanyol's nine-game unbeaten streak in the league. It had defeated Barcelona's reserves 1-0 in October to win the Catalan Super Cup, a competition played by Catalonia's top two clubs.

LEGANES 1, EIBAR 1

Portuguese substitute Tiago "Bebe" Correia scored six minutes after coming on to give Eibar a 1-1 draw at 10-man Leganes.

Bebe equalized in the 76th minute with a shot that deflected off a defender and fooled substitute goalkeeper Diego Barrios.

Starting goalkeeper Iago Herrerin was sent off in the 26th for a bad foul outside the area while trying to stop a counterattack.

Playing in the first division for the first time, Leganes has drawn three in a row and hasn't won in four rounds.

DEPORTIVO LA CORUNA 2, OSASUNA 0

Deportivo La Coruna defeated last-place Osasuna to move four points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the break.

First-half goals by Florin Andone and Ryan Babel secured victory for the hosts, which lie 15th in the 20-team standings.

It was the sixth straight loss for promoted Osasuna, which stayed with only seven points from 16 games.

