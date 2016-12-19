The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through botanical garden

KANEOHE, Hawaii (AP) — The latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

10 a.m.

President Barack Obama began the second day of his annual Hawaiian holiday vacation with a mid-morning hike at the Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden.

The park is at the base of the Koolau mountain range on the east side of the island of Oahu and is comprised of 400 lush acres. The name Hoomaluhia translates to "a peaceful refuge" in native Hawaiian. The garden was established in 1982 and designed and built by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The president and the first lady were joined by friends on the nature walk on a rainy, overcast day. The president's motorcade departed his family's Kailua beachfront rental home at 9:40 a.m. and arrived at the botanical garden at 10 a.m.