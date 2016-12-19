The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through botanical garden
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2016/12/19 04:28
A motorcade with President Barack Obama aboard is seen from the media van as it drives from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, after the president golfed at Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course on the base. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle, top, and their daughters, Malia Obama, bottom, and Sasha, exit Air Force One upon their arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Honolulu, Hawaii, for their annual family vacation on the island of Oahu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
U.S. President Barack Obama, left, with their daughters Malia, center, and Sasha, second from right, are greeted as they arrive on Air Force One, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii, for their annual family vacation on the island of Oahu. Greeting the first family from left are Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, and his wife Bruni Bradley. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia, left, and Sasha arrive on Air Force One, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii, for their annual family vacation on the island of Oahu. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A woman stands on the roadside with signs as a motorcade with President Barack Obama aboard leaves the Kailua, Hawaii, neighborhood were he and the first family are staying during their annual family vacation, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The president is en route to play golf at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
KANEOHE, Hawaii (AP) — The latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):
10 a.m.
President Barack Obama began the second day of his annual Hawaiian holiday vacation with a mid-morning hike at the Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden.
The park is at the base of the Koolau mountain range on the east side of the island of Oahu and is comprised of 400 lush acres. The name Hoomaluhia translates to "a peaceful refuge" in native Hawaiian. The garden was established in 1982 and designed and built by the Army Corps of Engineers.
The president and the first lady were joined by friends on the nature walk on a rainy, overcast day. The president's motorcade departed his family's Kailua beachfront rental home at 9:40 a.m. and arrived at the botanical garden at 10 a.m.