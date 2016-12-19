New Cabinet in Lebanon vows to 'preserve stability'

BEIRUT (AP) — A new 30-member national unity Cabinet headed by Prime minister Saad Hariri has been announced in Lebanon nearly two months after electing a new president.

The government was announced by the Cabinet's secretary-general, Fouad Fleifel, who said its first meeting will be held on Wednesday.

The Cabinet includes most of the political groups, including the militant Hezbollah.

Hariri, who previously served as prime minister for 14 months until early 2011, began working to form the new Cabinet in early November.

Hariri was asked by President Michel Aoun to form a new government in November after being named by a majority of legislators.

Hariri told reporters after Sunday's announcement that his Cabinet's priority will be to "preserve stability that is prevailing Lebanon amid fires that are prevailing around the region."