Minnesota coach Claeys says he risked job by backing players

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys says he knew he was risking his job last week when he expressed support for players who boycotted practices and threatened to skip a bowl game if 10 teammates who were suspended after a sexual assault investigation weren't reinstated.

Claeys also said in an interview on WCCO Radio on Sunday he plans to donate $50,000 to support victims of sexual assault.

The players backed down Saturday and said they'd play in the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl against Washington State in San Diego, even though officials declined to reinstate their suspended teammates.

Claeys says his players weren't condoning sexual assault or harassment, but believed their suspended teammates were denied due process, and that it was "pretty easy" to support them despite the risk to his job.