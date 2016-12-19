LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Men's World Cup giant slalom results on Sunday:
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 2 minutes, 32.89 seconds.
2. Mathieu Faivre, France, 2:33.60.
3. Florian Eisath, Italy, 2:33.99.
4. Robert Kranjec, Slovenia, 2:34.79.
5. Manuel Feller, Austria, 2:34.80.
6. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 2:35.02.
7. Luca De Aliprandini, Italy, 2:35.04.
8. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 2:35.14.
9. Stefan Luitz, Germany, 2:35.82.
10. Justin Murisier, Switzerland, 2:35.94.
11. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 2:35.97.
12. Steve Missillier, France, 2:36.02.
13. Tommy Ford, United States, 2:36.29.
14. Christoph Noesig, Austria, 2:36.33.
15. Roland Leitinger, Austria, 2:36.38.
16. Filip Zubcic, Croatia, 2:36.44.
17. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 2:36.58.
18. Roberto Nani, Italy, 2:26.83.
19. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 2:36.85.
20. Ryan Cochan-Siegle, United States, 2:37.04.
|World Cup Giant Slalom Standings
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 340 points.
2. Alexis Pinturault, France, 260.
3. Mathieu Faivre, France, 238.
4. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 165.
5. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 156.
6. Luca De Aliprandini, Italy, 110.
7. Zan Kranjec, Slovenia, 100.
8. Florian Eisath, Italy, 95.
9. Thomas Fanara, France, 90.
10. Stefan Luitz, Germany, 86.
|Overall World Cup Standings
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 540 points.
2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 322.
3. Alexis Pinturault, France, 284.
4. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 256.
5. Mathieu Faivre, France, 238.
6. Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway, 220.
7. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 215.
8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 178.
9. Max Franz, Austria, 172.
10. Erik Guay, Canada, 169.