World Cup Women's Super-G Result

VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) — Women's World Cup Super-G results on Sunday:
1. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1 minute, 23.24 seconds.
2. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:23.37.
3. Elena Curtoni, United States, 1:24.45.
4. Nadia Fanchini, Italy, 1:24.48.
5. Tessa Worley, France, 1:24.56.
6. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:14.96.
7. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:25.99.
8. Joana Haehlen, Switzerland, 1:25.04.
9. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 1:25.14.
10. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:25.17.
11. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland, 1:25.22.
12. Priska Nufer, Switzerland, 1:25.25.
13. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 1:25.44.
14. Marta Bassino, Italy, 1:25.45.
15. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 1:25.52.
15. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria, 1:25.52.
17. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:25.55.
18. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:25.64.
19. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:25.66.
20. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:25.68.
|World Cup Super-G Standings
1. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 200.
2. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 160.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 81.
4. Nadia Fanchini, Italy, 79.
5. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 67.
6. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 60.
7. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 58.
8. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 50.
9 Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 48.
10. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 45.
10. Tessa Worley, France, 45.
|Overall World Cup Standings
1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 498.
2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 493.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 481.
4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 467.
5. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 327.
6. Tessa Worley, France, 303.
7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 289.
8. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 210.
8. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 210.
10. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 202.