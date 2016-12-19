Rose rescues Tottenham in 2-1 win over Burnley in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Danny Rose popped up from the back to score a second-half winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The left back was put through for his 71st-minute goal by Moussa Sissoko, who could have been sent off moments earlier for a high challenge on Stephen Ward. Sissoko received only a yellow card.

"Moussa Sissoko has to go off, and he sets up the second goal — obviously I am very disappointed about that," Burnley manager Sean Dyche said. "It was a blind challenge, a high challenge and simply a red card."

Burnley took the lead against the run of play at White Hart Lane through Ashley Barnes in the 21st minute, but conceded a strike by Dele Alli six minutes later.

It was Spurs' fourth win in their last five games in all competitions and kept them in fifth place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal. Burnley is 16th and three points above the bottom three.