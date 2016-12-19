Hack of LA County emails exposes data of 750,000 people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a Nigerian national has been charged in connection with a hack of Los Angeles County emails that might have exposed personal data from more than 750,000 people who had business with county departments.

The district attorney's office says 37-year-old Kelvin Onaghinor faces nine counts, including unauthorized computer access and identity theft. He hasn't been arrested, and officials aren't sure if he's on U.S. soil.

Authorities are searching for more suspects connected to the hack, which occurred in May when 108 county employees were deceived by a phishing email into providing usernames and passwords.

The Daily News reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2hJ9f8E) there was no evidence that any confidential information had been released because of the breach. But officials are notifying people that their personal information was exposed and might have been compromised.

