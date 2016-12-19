Trump aides push back on suggestions of Russian meddling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff says the president-elect isn't ready to accept the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election by hacking the Democratic Party's private communications.

The rebuff from Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) comes a day before Electoral College members cast their official votes on behalf of Trump.

Democrats are suggesting Trump's win is tainted by Russian meddling. The CIA says U.S. intelligence agencies agree that Moscow was behind the cyber break-in of the Democratic National Committee.

Priebus tells "Fox News Sunday" that intelligence officials "haven't been totally upfront and transparent in their opinion as to who, what, when and how this all happened."

He says even if Moscow did interfere, Democrats still lost because they're out of touch with voters.