Trump aides push back on suggestions of Russian meddling
By ANNE FLAHERTY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2016/12/19 01:40
President-elect Donald Trump's incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, second from right, attends a meeting with former White House Chiefs of Staff in the office of current White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough at the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. From left are, Andrew Card, Bill Daley, Samuel Skinner, Priebus and Rahm Emanuel. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in Nagato, western Japan, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Obama administration suggested Thursday that Putin personally authorized the hacking of Democratic officials’ email accounts in the run-up to the presidential election, which intelligence agencies believe was designed to help Donald Trump prevail. The White House also leveled an astounding attack on Trump himself, saying he must have known of Russia’s interference. (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama, right, and Russia's President President Vladimir Putin pose for members of the media before a bilateral meeting at the United Nations headquarters. President Barack Obama is promising that the U.S. will retaliate against Russia for its suspected meddling in America's election process, an accusation the Kremlin has vehemently denied. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff says the president-elect isn't ready to accept the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election by hacking the Democratic Party's private communications.
The rebuff from Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) comes a day before Electoral College members cast their official votes on behalf of Trump.
Democrats are suggesting Trump's win is tainted by Russian meddling. The CIA says U.S. intelligence agencies agree that Moscow was behind the cyber break-in of the Democratic National Committee.
Priebus tells "Fox News Sunday" that intelligence officials "haven't been totally upfront and transparent in their opinion as to who, what, when and how this all happened."
He says even if Moscow did interfere, Democrats still lost because they're out of touch with voters.