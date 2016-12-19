  1. Home
  2. World

'Rogue One' soars to second-best December debut with $155M

By Associated Press
2016/12/19 01:28

This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in a scene from, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Riz Ahmed as Bodhi Rook in a scene from, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" soared to the top of the weekend box office as expected, scoring the second-best December opening ever with $155 million in estimated ticket sales.

The intergalactic adventure blasted into theaters with the biggest Thursday night debut of the year and flew past industry expectations for a $130 million weekend.

"Rogue One" is set before the events of the original 1977 "Star Wars."

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" holds the December record with its $247.9 million opening last year.