'Rogue One' soars to second-best December debut with $155M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" soared to the top of the weekend box office as expected, scoring the second-best December opening ever with $155 million in estimated ticket sales.

The intergalactic adventure blasted into theaters with the biggest Thursday night debut of the year and flew past industry expectations for a $130 million weekend.

"Rogue One" is set before the events of the original 1977 "Star Wars."

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" holds the December record with its $247.9 million opening last year.