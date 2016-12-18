Frenzel leads another German podium sweep at Nordic combined

RAMSAU, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Eric Frenzel led another German sweep of the podium at a Nordic combined World Cup event on Sunday.

A day after Germany took the top four spots in Saturday's event on the same track, Frenzel edged Fabian Riessle by 0.8 seconds to win the 10-kilometer cross country race in 22 minutes, 49.4 seconds and claim his 34th individual career win.

Vinzenz Geiger won the sprint for third place and finished 23.4 seconds behind Frenzel, followed by Austria's Mario Seidl and Japan's Akito Watabe.

Seidl had won the jumping portion earlier Sunday and started first on the cross-country track.

Saturday's winner Johannes Rydzek finished sixth and remained in the lead of the World Cup standings.

The Nordic combined World Cup continues in Lahti, Finland, on Jan. 7.