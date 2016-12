AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's state news agency Petra says a police patrol came under fire from armed men in the central town of Karak.

Petra said Sunday that security forces are "handling the situation," but gave no details.

Jordanian news website Al-Ghad says the shooting took place at Karak Castle, a Crusader fort, and that clashes are continuing. Al-Ghad says several people were wounded in the incident.