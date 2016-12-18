WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City and Arsenal are both under pressure to win their meeting at Etihad Stadium to keep in sight of Premier League leader Chelsea, which is nine points clear after 11 straight victories. Also, Tottenham hosts Burnley and Southampton visits south-coast rival Bournemouth. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos. Separates on all three games.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick on Sunday as European champions Real Madrid beat Japanese side Kashima Antlers 4-2 to win the Club World Cup and extend their unbeaten run to 37 games. SENT: 150 words, photos. Will be updated.

CRI--INDIA-ENGLAND

CHENNAI, India — Lokesh Rahul was dismissed one run short of his double century on Sunday as the series took a familiar turn with India comfortably reaching 391-4 at stumps on day three of the fifth test to trail England by 86 runs. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GS

LA VILLA, Italy — Marcel Hirscher matched Alberto Tomba with a record fourth giant slalom win in Alta Badia on Sunday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 150 words, photos. Will be updated.

BOX--HOPKINS-SMITH

INGLEWOOD, California — Joe Smith Jr.'s six-punch combination stopped Bernard Hopkins 53 seconds into the eighth round of their WBC international light heavyweight title fight Saturday night. By Abbey Mastracco. SENT: 550 words.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

BRISBANE, Australia — Asad Shafiq rallied Pakistan's resistance with a composed, unbeaten century Sunday, frustrating Australia's push to wrap up victory on the penultimate day and keeping alive his team's slim hopes of a record-breaking win in the series-opening day-night test. By John Pye. SENT: 740 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona plays the city derby against Espanyol looking for a win to finish the year closer to leader Real Madrid in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--CLUB WORLD CUP-ATLETICO NACIONAL

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Atletico Nacional striker Orlando Berrio thanked Chapecoense fans for their support as the Colombian team finished third at the Club World Cup on Sunday. By Sean Carroll. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Napoli can leapfrog above AC Milan and into third, two points behind Roma, with a win against Torino. Lazio can do the same with a win at home to Fiorentina later. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

Paris Saint-Germain's fourth defeat of the season has opened the door for Monaco and league leader Nice to move further ahead of the defending champion. Both are at home, with Nice hosting struggling Dijon and Monaco facing Lyon. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 450 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — Sydney FC stayed unbeaten in the A-League, coming from behind to beat Perth Glory 4-1 and increase its lead to seven points on Saturday. SENT: 430 words.

SKIING:

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

VAL D'ISERE, France — Lara Gut bounced back in style from two miserable performances to win a World Cup super-G race on Sunday for her third victory of the season and 21st career win. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--ROCKETS-TIMBERWOLVES

MINNEAPOLIS — Even down double digits in the closing minutes, James Harden never gave up hope in his Houston Rockets. With each win, the Rockets are making believers out of the rest of the NBA as well. By Jon Krawczynski. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BKN--TRAIL BLAZERS-WARRIORS

OAKLAND, California — As two defenders closed in with the clock winding down in the third quarter, Kevin Durant bounced a perfect pass right to Stephen Curry open on the left wing. The two-time reigning MVP then hit one of those buzzer-beating 3-pointers he made so many times last season. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BKN--LAKERS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND — One game off and few days of rest refreshed the Cavaliers' Big 3. By Tom withers. SENT: 300 words, photos.

WITH:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES

RUGBY:

RGU--SUPER RUGBY-CRUSADERS CAPTAIN

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks captain Kieran Read will relinquish the captaincy of the Crusaders in next year's Super Rugby competition to concentrate on leading New Zealand in its series against the British and Irish Lions. SENT: 130 words.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

TORONTO — Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday, ending the Flyers' 10-game winning streak. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— RAC--NEW ZEALAND-JOCKEY DIES — New Zealand jockey dies in race fall. SENT: 130 words.

— FBN--DOLPHINS-JETS — Moore sets career high with 4 TDs as Miami routs Jets. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— MMA--UFC-SACRAMENTO — Faber wins in final fight to highlight UFC Fight Night. By Michael Wagaman. SENT: 670 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.