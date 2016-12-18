Spain: Labor unions march against government policies

MADRID (AP) — Several thousand workers have taken to the streets of Madrid to protest the Spanish government's labor policies of recent years as the country emerges from a long economic downturn.

Spain's two main labor unions, UGT and CCOO, organized the march in the capital Sunday under the theme "People and their rights first." The march follows more than 60 smaller protests held by unions in recent days across the country.

Unions claim that the cuts to public spending and labor reforms carried out by Spain's conservative government to deal with the country's five-year economic crisis hurt workers' rights and their purchasing power.

"We won't allow the government to maintain the cuts of recent years." said UGT leader Jose Maria Alvarez.

The march was backed by leaders of Spain's Socialists and far-left Podemos (We Can) parties.