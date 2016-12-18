1st test: Australia vs Pakistan Scoreboard

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday after the rain-affected fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and Pakistan, a day-night match at the Gabba:
|Australia, 1st Innings: 429
|Pakistan, 1st Innings 142
|Australia, 2nd Innings 202-5 (dec)
|Pakistan, 2nd Innings
|(Overnight 70-2)
Sami Aslam c Renshaw b Starc 15
Azhar Ali c Wade b Stark 71
Babar Azam c Smith by Lyon 14
Younis Khan c Smith b Lyon 65
Misbah-ul-Haq c Wade b Bird 5
Asad Shafiq not out 100
Sarfraz Ahmed b Starc 24
Mohammad Amir c Wade b Bird 48
Wahab Riaz c Smith b Bird 30
Yasir Shah not out 4
Extras: (4lb,2w) 6
TOTAL: (for eight wickets) 382.
Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-54, 3-145, 4-165, 5-173, 6-220, 7-312, 8-378.
Overs: 123. Batting time: 548 minutes.
Still to bat: Rahat Ali.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 30-8-97-3 (1w), Josh Hazlewood 35-11-78-0, Jackson Bird 29-6-94-3 (1w), Nathan Lyon 26-3-100-2, Nic Maddinson 3-0-9-0.
Toss: won by Australia.
Umpires: Ian Gould and Richard Illingworth, England.
TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.