1st test: Australia vs Pakistan Scoreboard

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday after the rain-affected fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and Pakistan, a day-night match at the Gabba:

Australia, 1st Innings: 429 Pakistan, 1st Innings 142 Australia, 2nd Innings 202-5 (dec) Pakistan, 2nd Innings (Overnight 70-2)

Sami Aslam c Renshaw b Starc 15

Azhar Ali c Wade b Stark 71

Babar Azam c Smith by Lyon 14

Younis Khan c Smith b Lyon 65

Misbah-ul-Haq c Wade b Bird 5

Asad Shafiq not out 100

Sarfraz Ahmed b Starc 24

Mohammad Amir c Wade b Bird 48

Wahab Riaz c Smith b Bird 30

Yasir Shah not out 4

Extras: (4lb,2w) 6

TOTAL: (for eight wickets) 382.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-54, 3-145, 4-165, 5-173, 6-220, 7-312, 8-378.

Overs: 123. Batting time: 548 minutes.

Still to bat: Rahat Ali.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 30-8-97-3 (1w), Josh Hazlewood 35-11-78-0, Jackson Bird 29-6-94-3 (1w), Nathan Lyon 26-3-100-2, Nic Maddinson 3-0-9-0.

Toss: won by Australia.

Umpires: Ian Gould and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.