Lara Gut back to form with World Cup super-G win

VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) — Lara Gut bounced back in style from two miserable performances to win a World Cup super-G race on Sunday for her third victory of the season and 21st career win.

The defending World Cup overall champion had failed to finish Friday's Alpine combined race and Saturday's downhill, dropping valuable points in her quest to close the gap on current World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States.

But Gut made no mistake this time, powering down the Oreillier-Killy course to beat Liechtenstein skier Tina Weirather by .13 seconds and Italian Elena Curtoni by more than one second. It was only Curtoni's second career podium.

Weirather was .47 seconds up on Gut but then lost time in the difficult middle section. It was her 28th career podium.

Gut's other wins this season were in super-G in Lake Louise and giant slalom in Soelden. The Swiss is now five points behind Shiffrin heading into Tuesday's GS in the nearby Alpine resort of Courchevel. Shiffrin skipped the three speed events here in Val d'Isere, but returns for Courchevel.

Italian Nadia Fanchini was fourth, just like in Saturday's downhill, and Frenchwoman Tessa Worley placed fifth for a career best result in super-G.

It was another good day for Italian racers after they placed four in the top six in downhill.

But it could have even better as Sofia Goggia missed out on a seventh podium of the season. She was leading Gut after the first two time splits, but then lost her balance and went out.

Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia finished a disappointing seventh behind Austrian Stephanie Venier.

Stuhec won the Alpine combined and the downhill to take her season's tally to four wins, but this time finished 1.75 seconds adrift of Gut.

American Laurenne Ross, who missed the downhill with flu, was off form and finished 14th.