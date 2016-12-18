Poland's president talks with opposition, new protests ahead

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokesman says that Poland's President Andrzej Duda is meeting separately with opposition party leaders Sunday as he tries to solve a political crisis, while more anti-government protests are planned for the third straight day.

Political tension is rising between Poland's conservative government and the pro-EU opposition over the ruling party's plan to restrict journalists' access to lawmakers in parliament.

Duda, aligned with the ruling party, has offered to mediate.

The president's spokesman, Marek Magierowski, said Sunday that a number of meetings were planned throughout the day. The first one was held with Ryszard Petru, leader of the Modern party.

Petru said later they discussed the media regulations and controversies around a budget vote.

Rallies supporting and opposing the government were planned Sunday in Warsaw.