Hirscher positioned to match Tomba with 4th GS win in Badia

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marcel Hirscher is positioned to match Alberto Tomba with a record fourth giant slalom win in Alta Badia.

The overall World Cup leader from Austria held a 0.21-second lead over Mathieu Faivre of France and was 0.81 ahead of Florian Eisath of Italy after the first run Sunday.

Alexis Pinturault, the Frenchman who won the GS on home snow in Val d'Isere last weekend, stood seventh, 1.12 behind.

Olympic champion Ted Ligety slid off course shortly into his run. The American has been unable to train properly lately due to severe back pain.

Italian great Tomba captured his wins on the Gran Risa course in 1987, '90, '91 and '94.

Hirscher has won this race the last three years, and also took a slalom in Badia in 2011.