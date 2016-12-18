Chinese Goddess of Sea goes on a school field trip

Mazu, Chinese Goddess of the Sea, from a temple that claims to be the oldest Mazu temple in Taiwan, joined a two-day school field trip to eastern Taiwan, departing on Sunday morning.

Liao Lian-xi, president of National Singang Senior High School of Arts, said this is the second time Mazu from Fengtian Gong in Singang Township, Chiayi County has agreed to accompany the high school’s students on a trip. The first time happened in 2010 when the goddess agreed to accompany the school’s graduating students on a graduation trip to the summit of Jade Mountain, the highest mountain in Taiwan, Liao said.

The school embarked on the field trip to explore the Alanyi historic trail along a pristine shore in southeastern Taiwan and to listen to a Taitung aboriginal tribe’s eight-part harmonic singing, Liao said. Before the trip, some teachers and students suggested that the school invite the “Honorable President” to go together so that the goddess can protect all the teachers and students during the trip, he added.

Liao said when the school’s buildings were completed eight years ago, the school decided to invite the spirit of Mazu to be stationed on campus and named Mazu the school’s “Honorable President" to bless and protect the school’s students and teachers.

To get an answer from the goddess, Liao along with another school faculty member and 30 participating students went to the temple and asked the goddess by throwing moon blocks (wooden divination tools) and got the thrilling 'yes’ answer ( one block flat and another block round) nine consecutive times, according to the school president.

On Sunday morning, all the participating teachers and students respectfully greeted the Mazu statue from the temple, which was then carried on board a tour bus and seated on a window seat. They also fastened the seat belt for the statue.

The school said designated personnel will bear the Mazu statue during the trip, and the students will record the trip by taking photos and writing travel journals.