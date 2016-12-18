Atletico Nacional seals 3rd place at Club World Cup
By SEAN CARROLL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2016/12/18 17:30
Atletico Nacional' players celebrate after beating Club America in their match for the third place at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Atletico Nacional's Roderick Miller, left, and Club America's Silvio Romero vie for the ball during their match for the third place at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Atletico Nacional's Miguel Borja celebrates with goalkeeper Franco Armani after beating Club America 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in their match for the third place at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Atletico Nacional sealed third place at the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating Mexican side Club America 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Substitute Miguel Borja converted the winning spot kick for the Copa Libertadores champion, after Osvaldo Martinez and Miguel Samudio had earlier missed for America.
Nacional took an early lead after an own-goal in the sixth minute by America defender Samudio.
Alejandro Guerra made it 2-0 in the 26th, steering home a cutback by Orlando Berrio, who was man of the match.
Michael Arroyo started the comeback for America in the 38th, slamming home from close range after Samudio's ball into the box.
Substitute Oribe Peralta then made it 2-2 from the penalty spot in the 66th after Samudio had been fouled by Farid Diaz.