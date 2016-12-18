Chinese city cancels flights in 2nd day of smog alert

BEIJING (AP) — A smog-shrouded Chinese city has canceled airline flights due to poor visibility on the second day of a pollution alert across the country's north.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 35 flights in Tianjin, east of Beijing, were delayed or canceled Sunday.

The Chinese capital, Beijing, and 22 other cities ordered cars off the road Saturday and told factories and schools to close after pollution soared to more than 10 times safe levels.