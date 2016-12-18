Chinese city cancels flights in 2nd day of smog alert

Electric bike riders wearing mask to protect themselves from exhaust gas wait at a traffic lights junction during a heavily polluted day in Beijing, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. China's capital and other northern cities have banned half of all vehicles from city streets and ordered factories, schools and construction sites closed in response to a five-day smog red alert. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A security guard wears a mask during duty in Beijing, China, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. China's capital and other northern cities have banned half of all vehicles from city streets and ordered factories, schools and construction sites closed in response to a five-day smog red alert. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A woman adjusts her mask before walking outdoors in Beijing, China, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. China's capital and other northern cities have banned half of all vehicles from city streets and ordered factories, schools and construction sites closed in response to a five-day smog red alert. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING (AP) — A smog-shrouded Chinese city has canceled airline flights due to poor visibility on the second day of a pollution alert across the country's north.
The official Xinhua News Agency said 35 flights in Tianjin, east of Beijing, were delayed or canceled Sunday.
The Chinese capital, Beijing, and 22 other cities ordered cars off the road Saturday and told factories and schools to close after pollution soared to more than 10 times safe levels.