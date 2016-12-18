Bowl Capsules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA career rushing record Saturday in his college finale, running for 115 yards and a touchdown in San Diego State's 34-10 victory over Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Pumphrey passed former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne's mark of 6,397 yards on a 15-yard run early in the fourth quarter, with teammates swarming him on the sideline, and wrapping up his career in his Nevada hometown with 6,405 yards.

"It means the world to me," Pumphrey said as his father wiped away tears before hugging him.

Pumphrey's senior total of 2,133 yards rushing ranks in the top 10 for a FBS player.

Ron Smith returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown, Curtis Anderson caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Christian Chapman, Juwan Washington ran for a touchdown and John Baron kicked two field goals for the Aztecs (11-3). They overcame a 10-0 first-quarter deficit against the Cougars (9-4) for their second consecutive bowl win.

NEW MEXICO BOWL

NEW MEXICO 23, TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO 20

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) — Richard McQuarley had two short touchdown runs as New Mexico won a bowl for the second time in a half-century, topping Texas-San Antonio.

The Lobos' only win since taking the 1961 Aviation Bowl had been a 2007 victory over Nevada in the New Mexico Bowl.

Lamar Jordan ran for 81 yards and threw a 34-yard pass to Dameon Gamblin that set up McQuarley's 1-yard burst for a 23-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Lobos (9-4) gave coach Bob Davie his first bowl win — he lost three times at Notre Dame and also last year with New Mexico in this bowl.

Jarveon Williams ran for 125 yards for the Roadrunners (6-7). They lost in the first bowl appearance in the program's six-year history.

AUTONATION CURE BOWL

ARKANSAS STATE 31, UCF 13

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — Justice Hansen threw three touchdown passes to Kendall Sanders to help Arkansas State beat UCF.

Hansen completed 12 of 26 passes for 205 yards, hookiong up with Sanders for touchdown strikes of 12, 75 and 17 yards. The biggest plays of the night came from the Red Wolves' special teams. They scored on a blocked punt and produced two turnovers that were turned into touchdowns.

The Red Wolves (8-5) sealed the victory when they went up 31-13 on Sanders' 17-yard scoring reception early in the fourth quarter. That touchdown was set up after UCF returner Chris Johnson mishandled a punt and it was recovered by Logan Moragne at the Knights 37.

The tone for the special teams was set in the first quarter when Johnston White broke through the line to block Caleb Houston's punt and B.J. Edmonds fell on the ball in the end zone to put the Red Wolves ahead 7-0 in the first 4 minutes. The Red Wolves took a 17-0 lead over the Knights (6-7) in the first quarter after a UCF fumbled kickoff return set up Hansen's 12-yard touchdown pass to Hansen.

CAMELLIA BOWL

APPALACHIAN STATE 31, TOLEDO 28

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (AP) — Marcus Cox rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown and Michael Rubino kicked the go-ahead 39-yard field goal to lift Appalachian State past Toledo.

The Mountaineers (10-3) won the game in Alabama's capital city on a late field goal for the second straight year, this one with 5:14 left.

Cox became the ninth FBS player with four 1,000-yard seasons and the 22nd to top 5,000 in his career. Game MVP Taylor Lamb passed for 119 yards and a touchdown and ran for 126 yards and a score.

Kareem Hunt covered 42 yards on four straight rushes to propel Toledo (9-4) down the field after the field goal. Damion Jones-Moore was stopped on third down.

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 28, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 21

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Allenzae Staggers set New Orleans Bowl records with 11 catches for 230 yards and also scored a touchdown to help Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana-Lafayette.

Nick Mullens, the Southern Miss all-time leader in yards passing and passing touchdowns, finished his distinguished career by throwing for 346 yards and two TDs.

One of Mullens' TD tosses was a 6-yarder to running back Ito Smith, who also rushed for 138 yards and two scores.

However, Mullens' turnovers helped the Ragin' Cajuns keep the game competitive despite the Golden Eagles (7-6) outgaining ULL (6-7) 481 yards to 252.