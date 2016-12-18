One man drowns, another in a coma in separate incidents in Kenting waters

One person has drowned and one left in a coma after nearly drowning in separate incidents on Sunday in Kenting waters, according to Pingtung County’s Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services.

The incidents occurred just 10 minutes apart and around 6 kilometers from each other.

On Sunday at 10:50 a.m., emergency services were called to rescue a man believed to have drowned while scuba diving in Houbi Lake in Hengchun Township.

The man showed no signs of life when rescued and was sent to the Hengchun Tourism Hospital immediately after, according to the emergency team.

Another incident took place at about 11 a.m. off the waters of Hungchaikeng, a small coastal town in Kenting, in which a 40-year-old scuba diver reportedly nearly drowned.

The man has slipped into a coma after being rescued from the sea, and was immediately sent to the Nanmen Hospital to receive emergency medical treatment, according to media reports.