Kenyan runner breaks record at 2016 Taipei Marathon

Kenyan runners dominated the 2016 Taipei International Marathon on Sunday as they swept the top spots in both men and women’s race.

Sammy Kitwara of Kenya was the first to cross the finish line in the men’s marathon, clocking a winning and course record-breaking time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 59 seconds.

He took home the title as well as the NT$800,000 top prize and an additional NT$1 million for breaking the record, the event organizer said.

The last time the record was broken was in 2011, when Yemane Tsegay Adhane from Ethiopia won the men’s marathon with a time of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 24 seconds.

In the women’s marathon, another Kenyan runner Mercy Jerotich Kibarus snatched the title in 2 hours 36minutes and 33 seconds.

Chiang Chieh-wen from Taiwan finished sixth in the men’s race in a time of 2 hours, 20 minutes and 59 seconds, while Hsieh Chien-ho finished fifth in the women’s race in a time of 2 hours 43 minutes and 25 seconds.

In the half marathon, Taiwan's Chou Ting-yin took the top spot in men’s race, completing the 21km run in 1 hour, 8 minutes and 34 seconds, while Tsao Chun-yu came in third in the women’s race in a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes and 5 seconds.