New Zealand jockey dies in race fall

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand jockey has died after a two-horse fall at a race meeting on Sunday which was attended by two of her children.

Rebecca Black, a 39-year-old mother of three, was riding in the eighth race at the Tapanui Racing Club meeting at Gore when her mount, Point Proven, stumbled and fell. Another horse, Misscattlecreek, which was following closely behind Point Proven, also fell, but its rider was unhurt.

Police and paramedics who attended the incident said the jockey died at the scene from her injuries. A New Zealand Police spokesman told the Otago Daily Times that Black's death had been referred to the coroner for investigation.

In 2003, Black suffered neck and head injuries during a fall in trackwork. She returned to race riding in 2010 and had ridden 108 winners from 1,264 starts.