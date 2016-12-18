NHL Capsules

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday, ending the Flyers' 10-game winning streak.

Radek Faksa and Jordie Benn also scored for the Stars and Antti Niemi stopped 31 shots, including three during a Flyers power play in the closing minutes.

Cracknell broke a 1-1 tie at 2:27 of the third. Flyers goalie Steve Mason stopped a shot by John Klingberg, but the puck rebounded to Cracknell's feet and he put it on his stick and sent a wrist shot into the net.

Benn, whose penalty gave Philadelphia its only power play with 2:58 left, scored into an empty net with 18 seconds to go.

Tyler Leier scored his first NHL goal in the first period for the Flyers while Mason finished with 25 saves.

CANADIENS 2, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carey Price bounced back from getting pulled the night before, making 20 saves as Montreal snapped Washington's six-game winning streak.

Price returned to his usual, elite form while Artturi Lehkonen and Jeff Petry scored for Montreal. The 2014-15 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender beat last season's winner, Braden Holtby of the Capitals, who stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

A day after glaring at Michel Therrien after Montreal's coach yanked him for allowing four goals on 18 shots in a lackluster home loss to San Jose, Price made big stops on T.J. Oshie, Marcus Johansson and former teammate Lars Eller. Nicklas Backstrom scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal for the Capitals.

RANGERS 2, PREDATORS 1, SO

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Rookie Jimmy Vesey and Mats Zuccarello each scored in the shootout as New York beat Nashville and the NHL's best road team added yet another win to its record.

Vesey came out first to heavy boos from Nashville fans upset he chose to go to free agency rather than sign with the franchise that drafted him in 2012 and he beat Juuse Saros. Then Zuccarello scored to end the game.

Rick Nash scored in regulation as the Rangers improved to 11-5-0 away from New York in finishing off a two-game road swing with a second straight victory. Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves, including stopping Ryan Johansen to start the shootout. Craig Smith's shot went wide for Nashville in the second frame.

Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, which has lost two straight and four of the last five.

BLACKHAWKS 6, BLUES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vinnie Hinostroza scored a late tiebreaking goal and Patrick Kane broke out of a 10-game goal-scoring drought to help Chicago beat St. Louis.

Dennis Rasmussen, Brian Campbell, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won have four straight. Scott Darling made 23 saves to improve to 9-2-2.

Patrik Berglund scored twice for the Blues while Alex Pietrangelo and Kyle Brodziak also scored once each.

Hjalmarsson started the comeback by scoring in the first minute of third period to tie the score at 4-4.

Hinostroza converted with 4:25 left for his first game-winning goal of the season. Panarin added an empty netter.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, PENGUINS 1, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Jake Gardiner scored 2 minutes into overtime as Toronto beat Pittsburgh to end a three-game losing streak.

Gardiner was set up by Mitch Marner, whose shot just shuffled past defenseman Derrick Pouliot in front. Nikita Zaitsev also scored for Toronto, which had dropped four straight at home.

The young Maple Leafs outshot the defending Stanley Cup champions 49-34 and got 33 saves from Frederik Andersen.

Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins, and Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray combined to make 47 saves. Fleury was forced to leave briefly in the first period after being cut on his neck by a skate, requiring five stitches.

RED WINGS 6, DUCKS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Tatar got his first career hat trick to help Detroit break out of a slump with a win over Anaheim.

Tatar got his third goal early in the third period, putting the puck on both sides of his stick before flipping it over John Gibson.

Rickard Rakell scored his second goal of the game less than two minutes later, pulling Anaheim within a goal.

The Red Wings restored their two-goal lead midway through the third when Frans Nielsen scored off a rebound in front of the net.

Petr Mrazek helped Detroit keep the lead, finishing with 21 saves.

Anaheim's Jonathan Bernier stopped 17 shots through two periods before being replaced by Gibson.

WILD 4, COYOTES 1

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots in his first start in nearly three weeks as Minnesota beat Arizona for its seventh straight win.

Ryan Suter and Tyler Graovac both ended goal-scoring droughts of at least 13 games while Chris Stewart and Eric Stall also scored for the Wild. Minnesota has won seven in a row for the first time since March 2013.

Brendan Perlini ended Kuemper's shutout bid with less than two minutes remaining and Mike Smith made 26 saves for the Coyotes, facing several close shots and at least a couple that hit off the posts.

HURRICANES 2, SABRES 1, SO

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — Lee Stempniak and Sebastian Aho scored on Carolina's first two shootout attempts to lift the Hurricanes over Buffalo.

Cam Ward made 23 saves and stopped two shots in the shootout for Carolina, while Joakim Nordstrom had a first-period goal for the Hurricanes. Evander Kane tied the game for Buffalo late in the third.

Anders Nilsson stopped 21 shots for Buffalo.

SENATORS 3, DEVILS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Derick Brassard scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Mike Condon stopped 29 shots as Ottawa beat New Jersey to snap a season-high three-game losing streak.

Bobby Ryan scored in the first period and Zack Smith added an empty-netter for the Senators.

John Moore scored and Keith Kinkaid finished with 28 saves for the Devils, who have lost five straight.