Taiwan celebrates migrants day, vows to be more inclusive

New immigrants and their children showcased diverse cultures with a series of performances Saturday in Taipei at an event organized by the National Immigration Agency in order to celebrate International Migrants Day.

The event, attended by more than 1,000 new immigrants, opened with a traditional Indonesian dance performance and a drumming show by children of immigrants.

New immigrants refer to foreign nationals who move to Taiwan after marrying a Taiwanese citizen or who come to study or work in Taiwan.

In addition to the performances, there were about 50 booths showcasing food and traditional objects from foreign countries. The organizers also showed videos depicting the stories of new immigrants in Taiwan.

Speaking at the event, President Tsai Ing-wen said new immigrants and migrant workers are part of Taiwan's fabric and have made Taiwan a more diverse society.

Noting her administration's "New Southbound Policy," which was aimed at deepening ties with countries in Southeast and South Asia, Tsai pledged that the government will make every effort to attract more foreign talent to Taiwan and ensure fair treatment for them.

The president also noted that Taiwan will draft a new law to make the country more attractive to foreign talent, and she pledged that Taiwan will continue to open its doors to new immigrants and migrant workers.

Interior Minister Yeh Jiunn-rong said that as of November, the number of foreign spouses in Taiwan had surpassed 510,000, and they have had more than 360,000 children.

Yeh said these new immigrants play important roles in promoting cultural exchanges, citing cases such as a Vietnamese woman, known by her Chinese name Chen Huang-feng, teaching Vietnamese in Taiwan after marrying a Taiwanese.

He also mentioned the example of an Indonesian woman -- known by her Chinese name Yeh Su-shan -- who has run a Taiwanese glove puppet theater company in Yunlin County also after marrying a local citizen.