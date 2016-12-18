1 dead, 5 injured after large tree falls on wedding party

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County Fire Department officials say at least one person died and five others were injured after a large tree fell on a wedding party in the city of Whittier.

The department says the tree fell Saturday afternoon and that two of those injured are in serious condition. The other three suffered minor injuries.

City News Service reports fire officials dispatched at least six ambulances to the scene. Fire crews are still at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.