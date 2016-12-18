The Latest: Border Patrol: Agent shoots man during struggle

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting involving Border Patrol agent (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent shot and wounded a man suspected of entering the country illegally when the man fought with the agent and got control of the agent's baton.

According to the Border Patrol, the shooting occurred Friday night near Douglas in southeastern Arizona. The wounded man is being treated for a non-life threatening leg wound. The agent wasn't injured.

The Border Patrol says the shooting occurred during a struggle when the agent tried to arrest two men suspected of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The Border Patrol says the second man ran off but was subsequently arrested and that charges are pending against both men. No identities were released.

The agency says the agent is on standard administrative leave and that an investigation is underway.

11:50 a.m.

The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents shot and wounded one of two men whom the agent encountered near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Douglas in southeastern Arizona.

A Border Patrol statement released Saturday says the agent shot the man after the agent was physically assaulted while trying to make an arrest after responding to a report of suspicious activity Friday night.

Agent Erin Jackson says the wounded man was hospitalized in stable condition and that the agent was not injured.

No identities were released.

The statement says the incident is being investigated and says it involves the FBI, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department and the Office of Professional Responsibility of Customs and Border Protection.

Douglas is 100 miles southeast of Tucson.