World Cup Men's Downhill Results

VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Results Saturday in a men's World Cup downhill:
1. Max Franz, Austria, 1 minute, 56.6 seconds.
2. Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway, 1:56.64.
3. Steven Nyman, United States, 1:57.01.
4. Adrien Theaux, France, 1:57.04.
5. Erik Guay, Canada, 1:57.16.
6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 1:57.21.
7. Travis Ganong, United States, 1:57.22.
8. Bryce Bennett, United States, 1:57.23.
9. Nils Mani, Switzerland, 1:57.25.
10. Guillermo Fayed, France, 1:57.33.
11. Romed Baumann, Austria, 1:57.34.
12. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 1:57.35.
13. Christof Innerhofer, Italy, 1:57.37.
14 Patrick Kueng, Switzerland, 1:57.47.
14. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 1:57.47.
16. Klaus Kroell, Austria, 1:57.48.
17. Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Canada, 1:57.53.
17. Matthias Mayer, Austria, 1:57.53.
17. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 1:57.53.
20. Carlo Janka, Switzerland, 1:57.66.
|Downhill World Cup Standings
1. Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway, 140 points.
2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 122.
3. Max Franz, Austria, 110.
4. Adrien Theaux, France, 95.
5. Peter Fill, Italy, 89.
6. Erik Guay, Canada, 85.
7. Steven Nyman, United States, 76.
8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 69.
9. Patrick Kueng, Switzerland, 54.
10. Bostjan Kline, Slovenia, 50.
|Overall World Cup Standings
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 440 points.
2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 322.
3. Alexis Pinturault, France, 284.
4. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 224.
5. Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway, 220.
6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 178.
7. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 175.
8. Max Franz, Austria, 172.
9. Erik Guay, Canada, 169.
10. Mathieu Faivre, France, 158