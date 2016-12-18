Hamlin, Sweeney of US are 1-2 in World Cup luge in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Erin Hamlin and Emily Sweeney gave the U.S. a sweep of the top two spots in a World Cup women's luge race Saturday.

Hamlin won gold in 1 minute, 29.257 seconds, her third career win in a World Cup race. Sweeney tied her career-best World Cup finish by taking second in 1:29.384, and Alex Gough of Canada was third in 1:29.584.

Hamlin's other World Cup wins were a sprint race at Altenberg, Germany, in February 2015, and a full World Cup last season in Lake Placid. She also won the 2009 world championship in Lake Placid, and was the bronze medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany, the reigning Olympic champion, was fourth — one spot ahead of Summer Britcher of the U.S.