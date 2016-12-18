Mexican journalist releases probe of missing students

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican journalist has released documents from an official internal affairs investigation that criticizes the government's handling of the case of 43 missing students who prosecutors claim were incinerated by a drug gang in 2014.

The documents are from an August investigation by the internal affairs division of the Attorney General's Office.

The documents released Saturday by Anabel Hernandez on Saturday say that the arrests of about a half-dozen key suspects were illegally carried out.

Those suspects gave some of the first testimony about the garbage dump and river where the students were supposedly burned, and the charred fragments of their bodies were dumped.

The Attorney General's Office has said the documents do not represent a formal, finished investigation. The investigator who prepared the report has since reportedly resigned.