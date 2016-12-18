Ibrahimovic double at West Brom gives Man U 3rd straight win

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic was Manchester United's match-winner for the second time in three days, scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic, a free signing in the offseason, is looking ageless with 10 goals in nine games in all competitions.

Jose Mourinho's side remains sixth in the English Premier League after a third successive win, 13 points behind leader Chelsea where the manager was fired exactly a year ago.

United opened up West Brom after five minutes with just two passes, resulting in Ibrahimovic's opener. Antonio Valencia sent Jesse Lingard clear on the right and his first-time cross found the on-rushing Ibrahimovic to head past goalkeeper Ben Foster from six yards (meters).

Ibrahimovic, who also scored United's winner at Crystal Palace on Wednesday, could have been sent off in the first half when he clattered into Craig Dawson, leading with his shoulder.

Ibrahimovic stayed on the field and grabbed a second in the 56th when his low drive deflected off Dawson.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's wait for his 249th United goal, which would draw him level with Bobby Charlton's club record, continues. Rooney was denied by Foster in the first half when the goalkeeper turned his rising half-volley onto the crossbar as Charlton watched from the stands.

Rooney just has two goals in his last 24 games for United and England.