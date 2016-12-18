Mexico's ruling party expels 2 more ex-governors

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party has expelled or suspended two more ex-governors for alleged corruption.

Former governors once enjoyed a sort of immunity after leaving office and also once formed the dominant power group in the party, known as the PRI.

The party voted to expel Tomas Yarrington, the former governor of the border state of Tamaulipas.

He's wanted in the United States on charges of racketeering and money laundering, for allegedly taking bribes from the Gulf Cartel during his 1999 to 2004 term.

The PRI voted to suspend party rights of the former governor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located.

Ex-Gov. Roberto Borge has been accused of selling state-owned coastal land to associates at far below market value.