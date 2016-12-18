Swiss driver Rico Peter wins 4-person World Cup bobsled gold

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Switzerland's Rico Peter drove to the win in Saturday's four-person World Cup bobsled race at Mount Van Hoevenberg, holding off the sled piloted by Steven Holcomb of the U.S.

Peter and his team finished in 1 minute, 48.31 seconds. Holcomb and his crew were second in 1:48.70 and the Canadian sled driven by Chris Spring was third in 1:48.71.

Peter's sled had the fasted time in both heats.

Codie Bascue of the U.S. drove his team to fourth place, and Justin Olsen's sled was 12th for the Americans.

Two-time women's bobsled Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, driving against the men for the third time in her World Cup career, placed 13th in the 17-sled field. One of the push athletes in her sled was Nic Taylor, her husband.