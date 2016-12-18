"Prince of Pot" Marc Emery and wife arrested in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal police launched raids against illegal cannabis stores opened one day earlier by the self-proclaimed "Prince of Pot," Marc Emery, and his wife, Jodie.

Canada is moving to legalize marijuana, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the current law against cannabis will stand until new legislation is ratified.

Marc Emery was extradited in 2010 to the United States, where he pleaded guilty to selling marijuana seeds and was sentenced to five years in prison. He became a prominent advocate for marijuana legalization in North America.

Emery and his wife are among 10 people arrested in Friday's raids.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said Saturday that police were doing their jobs when they launched raids against the newly opened illegal cannabis stores.