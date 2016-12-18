Former Gitmo detainee fails again in try to leave Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Authorities in Uruguay say an unhappy former Guantanamo detainee has failed yet again in his attempt to find a new home in another country.

Presidential aide Juan Andres Roballo confirmed Saturday that Syrian native Abu Wa'el Dhiab has returned to the country because another country had refused to take him in.

Dhiab had boarded a flight for South Africa on Thursday and apparently was denied entry.

He's one of six former Guantanamo prisoners who were accepted by Uruguay two years ago.

Dhiab has repeatedly expressed unhappiness about life in Uruguay, but the government hasn't been able to find an alternative.

In July, he set off on a trip through Brazil to Venezuela, which eventually sent him back to Uruguay.